Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, mocked leftist critics with a South Park meme on Monday after they erupted last week when Lindell praised God during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing and encouraged Americans to read their Bibles.

Lindell, who had already responded to the left-wing outrage after he made the remarks on March 30, continued to mock critics with a meme posted to his Twitter account last night.

The meme features a screenshot from South Park episode “Molestation Demonstration” — which is the first episode of season 10 — of a detective using a doll to ask a classroom full of students if a school employee had inappropriately touched them.

The meme that Lindell tweeted out stated: “Show me on this doll where the MyPillow CEO hurt you by mentioning God and the Bible.”

Left-wing critics exploded last week after Lindell said the following during the press conference:

God gave us grace on November 8th, 2016, to change the course we were on. God had been taken out of our schools and lives. A nation had turned its back on God. And I encourage you: Use this time at home to get — home to get back in the Word, read our Bibles, and spend time with our families. Our President gave us so much hope where, just a few short months ago, we had the best economy, the lowest unemployment, and wages going up. It was amazing. With our great President, Vice President, and this administration and all the great people in this country praying daily, we will get through this and get back to a place that’s stronger and safer than ever.

The Daily Wire highlighted some of the remarks that left-wing critics made in response to Lindell’s remarks:

Vox’s Aaron Rupar tweeted, “The My Pillow guy Mike Lindell says this: ‘God gave us grace on November 8, 2016, to change the course we were on. God had been taken out of our schools & lives, a nation had turned its back on God. I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word. Read our Bible.’”

CNN executive editor Ram Ramgopal: “In case you were wondering what My Pillow is doing in a time of coronavirus.”

Ali Velshi of MSNBC: “Trump just called the ‘My Pillow’ guy up to the podium in the Rose Garden. You cannot make this stuff up.”

Newsweek columnist Seth Abramson: “Dear Trumpists, *this* is why media doesn’t want to cover your God-Emperor’s coronavirus rallies: because the g*ddamned My Pillow CEO was holding forth from the lectern on a day that 500+ Americans died and 20,000+ got sick from the virus the briefing was *intended* to focus on.”

Scott Dworkin, Deputy Director for the 2009 Presidential Inaugural Committee and the 2012 Democratic National Convention: “Now Trump is having the My Pillow guy speak. This is absurd. #StopAiring Trump.”

MSNBC’s Joy Reid: “Not a prank. Ok perfect. Everything is fine.”

Sam Stein of the Daily Beast and MSNBC: “I’m a proponent of TV carrying Trump’s presser. But allowing corporations to use them as advertising platforms seems like the exact opposite of news.”

