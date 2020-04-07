https://www.theepochtimes.com/navy-chief-apologizes-to-fired-captain-of-virus-hit-carrier-as-trump-hints-at-intervention_3301735.html

The civilian head of the Navy has apologized to the fired commander and the crew of a virus-hit carrier for “any pain” caused by a speech that some interpreted as him calling the captain “naive” and “stupid.”

The apology from Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly came after President Donald Trump hinted he may intervene, saying if he could “help two good people,” he would.

Several days earlier Modly had fired the commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt over a four-page memo on March 30 that outlined the threat from the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak onboard the carrier.

In addition to concerns over breaking the chain of command, chief among Modly’s criticisms was the fact that Captain Brett Crozier’s memo, which implied sailors would die without evacuation, was leaked to the press.

Modly then flew out to the virus-hit carrier in Guam and gave a speech to the 5,000 sailors, who had given Crozier a rousing hero’s send-off. Modly’s speech, however, was recorded and then also leaked to the media.

Modly had previously said he stood by every single word of the speech. In a statement on March 6, he offered an apology for his specific word choice but stopped short of backtracking on his broader criticisms.

“Let me be clear: I do not think Captain Brett Crozier is naive or stupid,” Modly said. “I think, and always believed him to be the opposite.”

“I believe, precisely because he is not naive or stupid, that he sent his alarming email with the intention of getting it to the public domain in an attempt to draw public attention to the situation on his ship.”

“I apologize for any confusion this choice of words may have caused,” said Modly in a statement carried by many media. “I also want to apologize directly to Captain Crozier, his family, and the entire crew of the Theodore Roosevelt for any pain my remarks may have caused.”

The USS Theodore Roosevelt is currently out of action in a port in Guam, while the crew of over 4,000 is systematically evacuated and quarantined after an outbreak of the CCP virus onboard.

Captain Crozier will be reassigned, Modly said in an earlier statement. “He’s not thrown out of the Navy.”

Asked about the issue during his daily briefing on April 6, President Trump reiterated his previous position that the captain should not have sent the letter, but this time hinted that there could be some wiggle-room over his position.

‘If I Can Help Two Good People’

Also describing Modly has a “highly respected man,” Trump said: “I may get involved. If I can help two people, two good people, I’m going to help them.”

“I’m not looking to destroy a person’s life who has had an otherwise stellar career,” he said, in reference to Crozier.

“People are asking, ‘why is the president getting involved?’ I like to solve problems. It’s a problem.”

The section of Modly’s speech that appears to have sparked the most anger, with the “naive” and “stupid” references reads: “It was my opinion, that if he didn’t think that information was going to get out into the public, in this information age that we live in, then he was too naive or too stupid to be the commanding officer of a ship like this.

“The alternative is that he did this on purpose. And that’s a serious violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which you are all familiar with.”

However, whilst this section sparked most anger, the criticisms of Modly’s speech and his handling of the situation are broader.

The plight of the Theodore Roosevelt hit the headlines when a dramatic March 30 memo from Crozier was leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle in which he said that the COVID-19 outbreak was “ongoing and accelerating.”

“We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die,” wrote Crozier in the memo in which he implied that sailors would die unless the crew was taken off and the ship disinfected.

The Navy later announced that they were already taking measures to evacuate the carrier—and that Captain Crozier had been fired.

Modly said in an earlier statement that the letter was sent via non-secure unclassified email outside of the chain of command, had “raised alarm bells unnecessarily,” and “created the impression that the Navy was not responding to his questions.”

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday said that he backed Modly’s decision.

“I have full faith and confidence in him and the Navy leadership, and I support their decision,” Esper told ABC News. “This is a chain of command issue. It’s an issue of trust and confidence in the captain of the ship.”

Investigators are currently considering whether Crozier should face disciplinary action, reported Reuters.

