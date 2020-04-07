https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/amish-pandemic-social-distancing-gatherings/2020/04/07/id/961808

Amish people have been caught having outdoor church events, parties, and other public gatherings, even after health experts have said to stay away from crowds to avoid spreading coronavirus.

Residents in Northeastern Ohio caught their Amish neighbors on video walking near the woods and playing volleyball, in direct conflict with the state’s current stay-at-home order.

Dr. Jennifer Reid, who works with University Hospitals, said health officials are working the Amish community to communicate the need to obey stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“It’s challenging because the Amish don’t have televisions or computers in their homes so they are not getting the daily news updates,” Reid told Fox 8.

And the problem is not just in Ohio. Last week, a horse auction in Iowa brought in about 400 people.

The majority of the attendees in a video of the even appear to be Amish and Mennonite, who reportedly came in from Missouri, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, and Indiana, according to KTVO.

Public officials attempted to persuade the auction operator Ura Gingerich to cancel the event. However, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has defiantly ignored calls to lock down the state.

So, Gingerich took advantage of the option to hold the public event.

“We went to him to discuss the possible public ramifications of having this sale,” Penny Fetters, who works with the Wayne County Public Board of Health in Iowa, told KTVO. “And he was sympathetic and he understood, but he is getting ready to move, and he said this was something he needed to do.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

