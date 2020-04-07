https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nra-pandemic-second-amendment-layoffs/2020/04/07/id/961843

The National Rifle Association has laid off more than 60 employees amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports Politico.

The report comes as the gun-rights group is being investigated by the attorneys general of New York and the District of Columbia for potential violations of the tax code.

Last year, the New Yorker published a major investigation that detailed allegations of excessive spending and self-dealing by former NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre, his wife, and other NRA executives.

The NRA split with its longtime advertising agency and overhauled its legal team following the report.

Newsweek two weeks ago reported the NRA was laying off employees and reducing salaries across the board amid the pandemic. LaPierre then announced in an email his organization “faces extraordinary challenges resulting from COVID-19” and must institute several workforce adjustments, including “the elimination of certain positions,” imposing a four-day workweek for hourly employees and 20% pay reductions across the board “while maintaining current workloads.”

Politico said the NRA took a major financial hit when the outbreak forced the group to cancel its massive annual meeting.

