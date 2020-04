https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/coronavirus-peak-apex-statebystate/2020/04/07/id/961754

A new virus model favored by the White House and developed by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) indicates the United States is now approaching its peak level of coronavirus infections — as well as deaths.

Nationally, the worst ravages of the modern-day plague are expected to arrive on April 16.

The IHME model projects that on that date alone there will be 3,130 deaths nationwide due to the virus.

The pandemic is peaking at different times in different states, however.

The IHME says in some states — Colorado, Delaware, Louisiana, Vermont and Washington — the worst may already be over.

In states where the virus has yet to fully hit home, the peak period of contagion may still be three weeks away.

Health officials warn the only way to save lives is for citizens to continue to carefully observe social-distancing guidelines.

The IHME study assesses two critical factors: First, the point of peak strain on the healthcare system, based on metrics such as demand for hospital beds and the need for ventilators.

And second, it reveals the estimated peak in terms of daily reported deaths.

So where does your state lie right now on the pandemic curve?

And how many days or weeks until your area enters a period of maximum danger from the virus?

The information on the IHME website gives a state-by-state breakdown of the IHME analysis.

The figure in parenthesis is the highest single-day death total projected in your state, expected to occur on the date provided.

Here’s the state by state data:

Alabama. Peak resource use: April 18. Peak daily deaths: April 22 (43). Alaska. Peak resource use: April 17. Peak daily deaths: April 21 (18). Arizona. Peak resource use: April 23. Peak daily deaths: April 23 (17). Arkansas. Peak resource use: April 24. Peak daily deaths: April 27 (10). California. Peak resource use: April 14. Peak daily deaths: April 17 (70). Colorado. Peak resource use: April 4. Peak daily deaths: March 31 (22). Connecticut. Peak resource use: April 21. Peak daily deaths: April 22 (192). Delaware. Peak resource use: April 5. Peak daily deaths: March 31 (4). Florida. Peak resource use: April 21. Peak daily deaths: April 21 (242). Georgia. Peak resource use: April 20. Peak daily deaths: April 21 (137). Hawaii. Peak resource use: April 12. Peak daily deaths: April 12 (17). Idaho. Peak resource use: April 14. Peak daily deaths: April 16 (4). Illinois. Peak resource use: April 16. Peak daily deaths: April 12 (208). Indiana. Peak resource use: April 17. Peak daily deaths: April 16 (97). Iowa. Peak resource use: April 26. Peak daily deaths: April 26 (17). Kansas. Peak resource use: April 19. Peak daily deaths: April 23 (10). Kentucky. Peak resource use: April 21. Peak daily deaths: April 25 (54). Louisiana. Peak resource use: April 1. Peak daily deaths: April 3 (60). Maine. Peak resource use: April 15. Peak daily deaths: April 19 (6). Maryland. Peak resource use: April 18. Peak daily deaths: April 19 (138). Massachusetts. Peak resource use: April 18. Peak daily deaths: April 18 (373). Michigan. Peak resource use: April 8. Peak daily deaths: April 9 (190). Minnesota. Peak resource use: April 23. Peak daily deaths: April 26 (24). Mississippi. Peak resource use: April 18. Peak daily deaths: April 19 (20). Missouri. Peak resource use: April 19. Peak daily deaths: April 18 (12). Montana. Peak resource use: April 13. Peak daily deaths: March 30 (4). Nebraska. Peak resource use: April 24. Peak daily deaths: April 25 (18). Nevada. Peak resource use: April 18. Peak daily deaths: April 20 (50). New Hampshire. Peak resource use: April 15. Peak daily deaths: April 16 (2). New Jersey. Peak resource use: April 15. Peak daily deaths: April 16 (584). New Mexico. Peak resource use: April 21. Peak daily deaths: April 22 (27). New York. Peak resource use: April 8. Peak daily deaths: April 9 (878). North Carolina. Peak resource use: April 13. Peak daily deaths: April 15 (30) North Dakota. Peak resource use: April 17. Peak daily deaths: April 20 (22). Ohio. Peak resource use: April 8. Peak daily deaths: April 12 (29). Oklahoma. Peak resource use: April 22. Peak daily deaths: April 24 (29). Oregon. Peak resource use: April 21. Peak daily deaths: April 21 (5). Pennsylvania. Peak resource use: April 11. Peak daily deaths: April 15 (32). Rhode Island. Peak resource use: April 27. Peak daily deaths: April 29 (40). South Carolina. Peak resource use: April 24. Peak daily deaths April 29 (14). South Dakota. Peak resource use: April 25. Peak daily deaths: April 27 (9). Tennessee. Peak resource use: April 15. Peak daily deaths: April 18 (25). Texas. Peak resource use: April 19. Peak daily deaths: April 20 (72). Utah. Peak resource use: April 25. Peak daily deaths: April 26 (7). Vermont. Peak resource use: March 23. Peak daily deaths: April 1 (3). Virginia. Peak resource use: April 20. Peak daily deaths: April 22 (59). Washington. Peak resource use: April 2. Peak daily deaths: March 27 (24). West Virginia. Peak resource use: April 16. Peak daily deaths: April 17 (17). Wisconsin. Peak resource use: April 17. Peak daily deaths: April 15 (32). Wyoming. Peak resource use: April 29. Peak daily deaths: April 29 (6).

