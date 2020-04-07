https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/phoenix-tv-linked-chinese-communist-party-holds-rotating-seat-white-house-press-room-pro-trump-network-oann-booted-briefings/

On Monday President Trump called out a reporter for Hong Kong-based Phoenix TV, which is a mouthpiece for the Chinese Communist Party, during Trump’s daily coronavirus update

Phoenix TV holds a rotating seat in the White House Press briefings. The Hoover Institution said the Phoenix TV is linked to the People’s Republic of China’s “Ministry of State Security” and has a “substantial presence on all major social media platforms in the United States.” -via NY Post.

What is quite stunning is that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has a rotating seat in the White House press briefings.

Could you imagine if the Russians held a rotating seat in Trump’s White House press room?

The White House Press Corps last week removed conservative pro-Trump OANN from the line-up but the CCP-linked Phoenix TV still has a rotating seat in the room.

That really is unbelievable – even for the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA).

And as many of you remember The Gateway Pundit had a White House reporter in 2017 until the White House wisely shut down their daily briefings.

And we can confirm that the reporters in that room are some nasty, vicious people.

