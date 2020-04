https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/pure-marxism-hartford-promoting-seeclickfix-app-local-stations-citizens-snitch-neighbors-violating-social-distancing/

Last night on Local News 8 WTNH in Hartford local citizens were urged to use the SeeClickFix app to report on their neighbors if they see them break the six-foot social distancing rule.

This is nothing but pure Marxism.

The news channel included stories of good citizens reporting on grocery store lines.

The local news also urged citizens to notify public officials about any rumors that were going around in their community. That way your government elites will be able to share their wisdom with you. They alone own the truth.

