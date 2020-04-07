https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/rand-paul-now-negative-helping-treat-coronavirus-patients/

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is now volunteering at a hospital to help treat COVID-19 patients after retesting negative for the coronavirus.

The senator, a physician, placed himself in self-quarantine last month after testing positive.

“I appreciate all the best wishes I have received. I have been retested and I am negative,” he wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

Paul said he’s assiting “those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients.”

“Together we will overcome this!”

After Paul’s diagnosis last month, several Republican senators who had interacted with him also self-quarantined, including Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah and Mike Lee, R-Utah.

Both are out of quarantine after experiencing no symptoms.

Testy Capitol Hill

A day after announcing the diagnosis March 22, Paul defended his decision not to voluntarily quarantine while awaiting the results of his coronavirus test.

“For those who want to criticize me for lack of quarantine, realize that if the rules on testing had been followed to a tee, I would never have been tested and would still be walking around the halls of the Capitol,” Paul said in a statement. “The current guidelines would not have called for me to get tested nor quarantined. It was my extra precaution, out of concern for my damaged lung, that led me to get tested.”

Paul also was criticized by some Republican senators for not quarantining while awaiting test results. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia told CNN she was concerned because “his office is right next door to mine.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said it’s “common sense” not to expose oneself until the test has come back.

“Now, it’s not time to beat Rand up — I hope he gets better. But from this we all need to learn. I mean, this is a case study of I think what not to do between the time you’re tested and your results come back,” he said.

After announcing the diagnosis, Christine Pelosi, a political strategist and daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., endorsed the 2017 assault of Paul by a neighbor.

“Rand Paul’s neighbor was right,” Christine Pelosi wrote on Twitter.

Paul’s neighbor, Rene Boucher, was charged with assault and sentenced to 30 days in prison for tackling the senator over a yard dispute and breaking five ribs. Doctors removed part of Paul’s lung damaged from the incident.

