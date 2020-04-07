https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lewis-biden-democrats-election/2020/04/07/id/961683

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis said Tuesday he is endorsing Joe Biden’s campaign for president and called for the former vice president to pick a woman of color as his running mate.

“I think Vice President Biden should look around,” the Georgia Democrat told reporters during a call about the endorsement, reports CBS News. “It would be good to have a woman of color.”

He also added that a woman of any race would also be a good choice.

“It would be good to have a woman that looks like the rest of America: smart, gifted, a fighter, a warrior,” Lewis said. “I think the time has long passed to make the White House look like the whole of America.”

Biden has already pledged, during the last primary debate in March, to pick a woman as his running mate.

Lewis, 80, acknowledged to reporters that he has a “few health problems,” after his announcement in December that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. However, he said he hopes his issues will be resolved, and he plans to actively campaign for Biden.

“We need his voice and we need his leadership now more than ever before,” said Lewis, while encouraging younger black voters to “get out there and vote like we never, ever voted before.”

Biden has picked up 19 primary wins so far in part through his support from black voters, but Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has been backed by many younger black voters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

