The NBA is asking its players to take a 50% pay cut, to offset millions of dollars it lost after suspending games this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Athletic.

If agreed upon, the cut would go into effect on April 15, the next time NBA players are scheduled to get paid. The NBA Players Association has said it only wants to cut salaries by 25%, which should take place in mid-May.

The Philadelphia Sixers initially wanted to cut pay for all of its employees by 20%, until it got blowback from fans and media.

The Utah Jazz on Friday announced it was laying off its non-basketball staff.

The league has not played any games in more than three weeks, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said he will not decide whether to restart the season until May.

