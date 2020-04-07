https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/roseanne-barr-baby-boomers/2020/04/07/id/961726
Roseanne Barr is known to back lots of bizarre conspiracy theories and the latest is that the coronavirus is a ploy to get rid of baby boomers.
The 67-year-old shared her latest theory on Sunday while chatting with Norm MacDonald on his new YouTube series, “Quarantined With Norm MacDonald.”
“You know what it is, Norm? I think they’re just trying to get rid of all my generation,” Barr said, according to Daily Mail. “The boomer ladies that, you know, that inherited their, you know, are widows. They inherited the money, so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it from people.”
MacDonald went along with Barr’s claims.
“There’s so many boomers that have money and do no work. So if you got them out of society, that would be a good thriller,” he said.
Barr is hunkered down in Hawaii, where residents are urged to self-isolate as the coronavirus continues to spread, Page Six reported.
The former “Roseanne” star claimed there was “one case on the island” and 99 percent of people were holed up and “doing what they are supposed to do.” Barr’s claims contradict reports that there are nearly 400 confirmed cases of coronavirus on spread across the Hawaiian islands.
While sequestered, Barr said she had the time “to research and come up with the perfect lawsuit” relating to the canceling of her show over a racist tweet in 2018.
At the time, ABC referred to Barr’s racially charged tweet, aimed at Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser in the Obama White House, as “abhorrent” and “repugnant.”
In her post, Barr proclaimed if the Muslim Brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes” “had a baby,” it would be Jarrett.