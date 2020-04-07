https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/san-diego-police-issue-citations-people-parked-cars-near-beach-violating-social-distancing-order-video/

The San Diego Sheriff proudly boasted about issuing citations to people who were getting fresh air near the beach in Encinitas.

If residents in the surf community of Encinitas park near the beach to enjoy their lunch with a nice view, they will receive a citation for violating Newsom’s ‘social distancing’ order.

“Everyone is required to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job. 22 people were cited near the beach in Encinitas,” the San Diego Sheriff said. “Complacency is the enemy. Take social distancing more seriously to stop Coronavirus.”

“We’ve gotten to the point where we’ve had to escalate and now we’re doing enforcement,” Lt. Amber Baggs said. “A large group of our deputies and detectives did go out and conduct enforcement for those who are violating the order.”

The Lieutenant justified the tyranny of the San Diego Sheriff’s department by claiming the county is in a crisis because of the Coronavirus.

“It’s not that we are trying to exert unnecessary authority — we’re dealing with a crisis at this point and we want compliance from everybody because this is lives that we are trying to save,” she said.

At the time of this video, the entire county of San Diego with a population of over 3.3 million people had a total of 19 Coronavirus deaths — this is considered a serious enough “crisis” to strip citizens of their Constitutional rights.

As of today, San Diego County has 31 total Coronavirus deaths.

Everyone is required to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job. 22 people were cited near the beach in @EncinitasGov. Complacency is the enemy. Take #socialdistancing more seriously to stop #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/0TkRYWwNbX — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 4, 2020

The San Diego Sheriff threatened to punish violators with imprisonment or hefty fines.

“This is a legally enforceable order issued under California law-Govt. Code section 8665. It’s a crime to violate this order and you may be punished by up to a $1,000 fine or six months behind bars or both for doing so,” The SD Sheriff said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, hundreds of inmates are being released from prisons across the state of California.

Robert Barnes, a Constitutional expert and trial lawyer, blasted the San Diego Sheriff and said unless they reverse course, they will be sued.

You are applying it unconstitutionally. Unless you reverse, you will be sued. Please reconsider. Your oath is to the Constitution, not the Governor. — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) April 5, 2020

