http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-dauIHYcNwo/

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) stated that we can’t keep the economy closed “for another two months,” and if we did, “there would be nothing to come back to.”

Scalise said that he supports President Trump “putting a team together to start looking at what is that point where we hit the peak and we can start coming back down and getting our economy back open again. You can’t do this open-ended. You can’t go on, even for another two months, there would be nothing to come back to.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

