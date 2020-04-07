https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/scott-walker-wisconsin-primary/2020/04/07/id/961747

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker told Newsmax TV on Tuesday that Gov. Tony Evers’ recent attempt to postpone elections, which was reversed by the state Supreme Court, shows a “massive failure of leadership.”

Walker told “National Report” that “the court made the only decision they could make, in fact, the governor himself not long ago said he couldn’t do what he tried to do yesterday, the Supreme Court just upheld what he himself said, and it’s just a mess.”

He added, “this is just a massive failure of leadership, Gov. Evers weeks ago should have addressed this issue,” before local and statewide elections were due to take place. “They should have come together to figure out a way to extend those terms, instead you’ve got a mess of an election here today.”

Walker continued later, “it’s just a mess, and it didn’t have to be this way. It is a complete breakdown in leadership, and I think it’s one where we’re all saying our prayers that people stay a safe distance away and then get back home.”

When asked about the possibility that Republicans and Democrats hold their national conventions virtually instead of in-person, Walker said: “I think we should all take a breath.

“You’re talking about things months and months and months into the future, whether it’s here in Wisconsin, in Milwaukee,” where the Democratic National Convention is scheduled to take place, “or whether it’s in North Carolina, Raleigh for Republicans. I hope, as do most Americans, that we do a good job of taking this war against the coronavirus seriously.”

