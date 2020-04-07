https://www.theblaze.com/news/sen-rand-paul-recovers-from-coronavirus--and-now-hes-volunteering-at-a-kentucky-hospital

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) says that he’s on the mend following a coronavirus diagnosis, and so he’s giving back — by volunteering at a local Kentucky hospital.

What are the details?

Paul, who received his coronavirus diagnosis in March, shared a photo of himself in a doctor’s coat on Twitter.

Paul, 57, was the first senator to test positive for the coronavirus.

The now-bearded senator captioned the photo, “I appreciate all the best wishes I have received. I have been retested and I am negative. I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this!”

Paul’s tweet has been liked more than 38,000 times.

The Republican lawmaker — who is also an eye surgeon and who previously worked in the ER during his career — is volunteering at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky, during the Senate’s break.

In a statement, Mike Sherrod, the hospital’s CEO, said that Paul is “lifting the spirits of patients” with his volunteering.

“We appreciate Senator Paul and his support in recognizing our healthcare workers and providers at TriStar Greenview for their unwavering response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement.

At the time of this writing, Kentucky has seen at least 1,008 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At least 60 people across the state have died because of the virus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

