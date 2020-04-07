https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/senator-josh-hawley-introduces-legislation-ban-chinese-social-media-app-tiktok-government-devices/

Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri introduced legislation to ban downloads and use of the Chinese social media app TikTok from all government devices.

Senator Hawley reported that TikTok reports data from its millions of American teenage users to Chinese Communist Party officials.

This Chinese TikTok app is so dangerous to American security that the United States military has already banned all personnel from using the app.

WATCH:

