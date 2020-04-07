https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/491697-singer-john-prine-dies-from-coronavirus

Singer-songwriter John Prine has died of complications from the coronavirus, his family said Tuesday, according to Rolling Stone and The New York Times. He was 73 years old.

Prine, a two-time Grammy winner and Songwriters Hall of Fame and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, rose to fame with folk-infused songs containing a distinctive style of wry humor, such as “Sweet Revenge” and “Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore,” as well as more somber songs like “Sam Stone” and “Angel from Montgomery,” the latter most famously recorded by Bonnie Raitt.

Prine’s big-name fans included Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson, who first discovered Prine in Chicago in the early 1970s and reportedly said Prine was so talented “we’ll have to break his thumbs.”

The singer tested positive for the novel coronavirus last month. He was reported to be in “critical condition” with the virus March 29.

At the time of his hospitalization, Prine was living in Nashville, Tenn., which has seen more than 1,700 cases of the virus and where schools have been closed through the end of the year, though Gov. Bill Lee (R) has implemented less strict social distancing measures than many in the region.

