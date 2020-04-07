https://thehill.com/homenews/media/491581-tapper-comes-under-criticism-for-george-conway-retweet-that-trump-is-100

CNN’s Jake TapperJacob (Jake) Paul TapperEsper faces tough questions on dismissal of aircraft carrier’s commander CNN’s Jake Tapper takes aim at Trump over coronavirus response: Do you have a plan? Esper: Dismissal of aircraft carrier commander an ‘example of how we hold leaders accountable’ MORE came under criticism Tuesday for retweeting a post from conservative George Conway George Thomas ConwayPBS reporter says media coverage of Trump feels like ‘a team sport’ Kellyanne Conway says it’s ‘highly offensive’ to refer to coronavirus as ‘kung flu’ George Conway’s group hits Trump on response to coronavirus MORE, a prominent critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpOvernight Health Care: US hits 10,000 coronavirus deaths | Trump touts ‘friendly’ talk with Biden on response | Trump dismisses report on hospital shortages as ‘just wrong’ | Cuomo sees possible signs of curve flattening in NY We need to be ‘One America,’ the polling says — and the politicians should listen Barr tells prosecutors to consider coronavirus risk when determining bail: report MORE, that called the president “100% insane.”

The CNN anchor on Monday retweeted Conway’s post, which said Trump “is 100% insane and nobody in the administration has the balls to tell him that.”

On Tuesday, Tapper retweeted it again while adding, “Noteworthy comment on folks in the administration from a Trump critic who knows a lot of them:”

The retweets and comment drew criticism online, with some saying Tapper was supporting Conway’s characterization of the president.

Tapper defended himself, saying it “seems newsworthy given how many people in the administration he knows.”

Conway is married to White House counsel Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayBiden fights for attention in coronavirus news cycle Trump says he’s open to speaking to Biden about coronavirus The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden offers to talk coronavirus response with Trump MORE.

“I RTed Conway, a conservative attorney and Trump critic, because he wrote that no one in the administration has the courage to stand up to the president which seems newsworthy given how many people in the administration he knows,” Tapper tweeted. “RTs do not nec. = agreement.”

Among those who criticized Tapper was Johnathan Turley, the lone Republican witness during a House impeachment hearing last year.

Turley, a George Washington University law professor and an opinion contributor to The Hill, criticized the CNN anchor, saying his retweet “only further undermines the media by reaffirming for many that the media is campaigning against Trump rather than covering him.”

Some came to Tapper’s defense, including New York magazine writer Jonathan Chait, who said Tapper “merely observed” Conway’s comments were “noteworthy.”

The Hill has reached out to CNN for comment.

