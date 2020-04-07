https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/04/07/todays-hot-topics-tems-covid-19-descant-beijings-media-cant-bidens-rant-pells-grant-market-future-scant/

Today on The Ed Morrissey Show (4 pm ET), we have another great lineup for the news of the day! The show will be streamed on Hot Air’s Facebook page and embedded here and on the show page for those who are not on Facebook.

Join us as we welcome:

Andrew Malcolm joins us for Tuesdays with Andrew! The Prince of Twitter and I will discuss all of the hot political stories of the day. Has the COVID-19 pandemic scrambled the election for Democrats? We’ll also discuss the penetration of China propaganda in media reporting on the pandemic, the impact of Trump’s briefings, and the shuffle in the president’s comms team today.

Did Australia’s high court finally do justice in the case of Cardinal George Pell? Fr. Marcel Guarnizo outlines the case and argues that his conviction was a miscarriage in the first place.

What kind of recovery can we expect from the markets after the COVID-19 pandemic runs its course? Our friend Peter Grandich returns to look over the data, and prepare us for the bad news to come. Or will it be time to get back into the markets? Join us and find out!

The Ed Morrissey Show and its dynamic chatroom can be seen on the permanent TEMS page. Be sure to join us, and don’t forget to keep up with the debate on my Facebook page, too!

How can Republicans and conservatives keep the momentum going? Find out in GOING RED, published in April from Crown Forum!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

