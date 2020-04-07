https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-looking-at-freezing-funding-to-w-h-o-over-coronavirus-mistakes

President Donald Trump announced during the White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing that the administration is freezing funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The W.H.O., that’s the World Health Organization, receives vast amounts of money from the United States and we pay for a majority — the biggest portion of their money,” Trump said. “They actually criticized and disagreed with my travel ban at the time I did it, and they were wrong. They have been wrong about a lot of things. They had a lot of information early and they did not want to divert [from being] very China-centric.”

“We have to look into that. So, we’re going to look into it. We pay for the majority of the money that they get,” Trump continued. “We want to look at the World Health Organization, because they really are — they called it wrong. They called it wrong. They missed the call. They could have called it months earlier, they would have known. And they should have known. And they probably did know.”

“So we will be looking into that very carefully,” Trump concluded. “And we will put a hold on money spent to the W.H.O. We’re going to put a very powerful hold on it, and we’re going to see. It is a great thing if it works, but when they call every shot wrong, that is no good.”

