https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-shreds-reporter-for-not-knowing-key-info-let-me-do-somebody-else-then

President Donald Trump shut down a reporter on Tuesday for not knowing key information that was apparently related to a question that they were trying to ask.

“Mr. President, can I just check in on the oil again today?” Bloomberg News reporter Justin Sink asked.

“Oil?” Trump responded. “Where is it today?”

“Well, I was wondering if you–?” Sink continued.

“No, no. Where’s the price?” Trump fired back. “Give me the price.”

“Uh, I’m not sure to be honest,” Sink responded.

“How can you ask a question when you don’t know the price?” Trump fired back.

“I’ll look it up for you,” Sink said.

“OK, let me do somebody else then,” Trump responded as he then pointed at another reporter and said, “go ahead.”

WATCH:

