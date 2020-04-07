https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/491491-trump-urges-voters-in-wisconsin-to-support-supreme-court-candidate-in

President TrumpDonald John TrumpOvernight Health Care: US hits 10,000 coronavirus deaths | Trump touts ‘friendly’ talk with Biden on response | Trump dismisses report on hospital shortages as ‘just wrong’ | Cuomo sees possible signs of curve flattening in NY We need to be ‘One America,’ the polling says — and the politicians should listen Barr tells prosecutors to consider coronavirus risk when determining bail: report MORE urged Wisconsin voters to support a conservative-backed state Supreme Court justice hours after the court overturned Gov. Tony Evers’s (D) executive order to postpone Tuesday’s election due to concerns about in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“VOTE for Justice Daniel Kelly,” Trump tweeted late Monday, “and be safe!”

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that tomorrow’s election will proceed as scheduled. VOTE for Justice Daniel Kelly tomorrow, and be safe! https://t.co/rYkcxaae1k — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

Trump in a subsequent tweet early Tuesday described Kelly as a “highly respected Republican.”

“Tough on Crime, loves your Military, Vets, Farmers, & will save your 2nd Amendment,” he tweeted. “A BIG VOTE!”

Vote today, Tuesday, for highly respected Republican, Justice Daniel Kelly. Tough on Crime, loves your Military, Vets, Farmers, & will save your 2nd Amendment. A BIG VOTE! https://t.co/1FPYjzZCoH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

Trump initially endorsed the state Supreme Court justice in January during a rally in Milwaukee, telling supporters “Go vote for Justice Daniel Kelly to defend the rule of law,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Trump has also previously tweeted his support for the candidate.

Kelly was appointed to the court in 2016 by former GOP Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday ruled 4-2 that state’s elections should be held on Tuesday, overruling Evers’s decision to delay the race until June 9. GOP officials in the state had challenged Evers’s order, claiming that the move violated state law.

Over the weekend, the Democratic governor sought to cancel in-person voting and hold the election, which will also include the Democratic presidential primary in the state, by mail. However, Republicans rejected the move at a special legislative session, before the state’s Supreme Court also ruled against the order.

The U.S. Supreme Court Monday also issued a ruling refusing to extend absentee voting to April 13, a measure that had previously been approved by a federal judge to allow for the high demand of absentee ballots in the state. The court ruled 5-4 along ideological lines, with the conservative justices siding with Republican state lawmakers.

Both of the Democratic presidential candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Health Care: US hits 10,000 coronavirus deaths | Trump touts ‘friendly’ talk with Biden on response | Trump dismisses report on hospital shortages as ‘just wrong’ | Cuomo sees possible signs of curve flattening in NY We need to be ‘One America,’ the polling says — and the politicians should listen 16 things to know today about coronavirus MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWisconsin Supreme Court blocks governor’s effort to delay election The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden, Trump discuss coronavirus response; Wisconsin postpones elections Wisconsin governor postpones Tuesday’s election over coronavirus MORE (I-Vt.), have endorsed Kelly’s opponent, Jill Karofsky, in the Wisconsin race.

“As a trial court judge, a prosecutor, and victim advocate, Judge Karofsky knows that every decision has a real impact on individuals and families across Wisconsin,” Biden said in a Friday statement, the Journal Sentinel reported.

“The stakes are too high for Wisconsin workers and families to have Scott Walker and Donald Trump’s handpicked choice on the bench for the next decade,” he added.

Sanders endorsed the Democrat-backed candidate Thursday, saying in a statement that judges “should stand up for the needs of working people and civil rights, not huge corporate CEO donors, which is why I strongly endorse Judge Jill Karofsky for the Wisconsin Supreme Court,” according to the newspaper.

