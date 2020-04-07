https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ufc-dana-white-island-coronavirus/2020/04/07/id/961694

Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White believes he has found a way to keep his business alive during the coronavirus outbreak.

White told TMZ he is close to a deal to host UFC fights on a private island, where the fighters would be flown in on private planes.

An upcoming UFC event has been originally scheduled for April 18 in New York City. But CNN said the UFC was forced to move it because of the coronavirus outbreak and a ban on public gatherings.

White told TMZ the location for the event is top secret. But White said he expects to host fights from there every week.

“This is definitely been the hardest thing I’ve ever tried to do,” he said.

White said the deal for the mystery island has not been finalized yet, but it’s very close.

“We’re getting the infrastructure put in now so I’m going to start doing the international fights too,” he said.

“I won’t be able to get international fighters, all of them, into the US, so I have a private island. I’m going to start flying them all into the private island and doing international fights from there. So as of April 18, the UFC is back up and running.”

The island will be closed to fans.

