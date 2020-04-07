https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/update-data-shows-us-efforts-combat-china-coronavirus-crushed-economy-brazil-sweden-similar-fatality-numbers-open-economies/

While the US shuts down all commerce for weeks and destroys the economy, other countries like Sweden and Brazil are doing the opposite and allowing the China coronavirus to run its course.

Data indicates there no material differences in fatalities between the three countries leading the casual observer to question why is the US killing its economy?

The US continues to prevent nearly all commerce from occurring to combat the China coronavirus. Many other countries are following suit. But some countries like Sweden and Brazil are keeping their countries open for business. Data shows that the fatalities related to the coronavirus in these countries are very similar to those in the US.

Sweden announced they would pretty much keep their economy open for business when the China coronavirus became a threat:

Wuhan Virus Sweden remains widely open, the opposite approach of neighboring countries. Oxford has come out with a new study that this virus has been around for months longer than the media has you convinced of. The tide is turning. — Jason Alexander Roberge VA-7 (@JasonRobergeVA) March 28, 2020

We also reported that Brazilian Leader Jair Bolsonaro refuses to lock-down Brazil’s economy to fight off the China coronavirus.

So how are Sweden and Brazil doing when compared to the US with their strategy to combat the coronavirus?

Below are today’s numbers related to the China coronavirus:

The US has identified the most cases of the China coronavirus when compared to Brazil and Sweden but all three countries are in the top 20 in the world that have cases identified. The US’s number indicates it has tested more people and also it is a much larger country based on population than Sweden and even Brazil. Due to its testing efforts the US has the highest number of cases per million of all three countries (US – 1190, Brazil – 65 and Sweden – 762). Sweden has the largest number of fatalities per million in their country (Sweden – 59, US – 38 and Brazil – 3). The world average is 10.5 people per million. The US has the lowest percent of deaths per case of the three nations (US – 3.2%, Brazil – 4.9% and Sweden – 7.6%). Two of these nations are under the world average of 5.7%.

The data is somewhat mixed and there are various reasons for the differences, but this isolated review based on the current data indicates that there is no need to lockdown economies in an effort to combat the China coronavirus.

The only thing that is eliminated by implementing these radical social engineering actions are economic commerce and prosperity.

