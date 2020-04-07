https://thehill.com/policy/finance/491556-walgreens-to-offer-drive-thru-testing-at-15-locations-in-seven-states

Walgreens announced Tuesday that it will expand drive-thru coronavirus testing to 15 new locations after initially trying the process in Chicago.

In a press release, Walgreens said it would open testing centers in Illinois and six other states: Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas.

“The new testing sites will utilize [Abbott Laboratories’s] new ID NOW COVID-19 test, which delivers positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results within 13 minutes,” reads a press release from the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The 15 locations are being finalized in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and are planned for select hot spot markets with escalating rates of COVID-19 cases. Walgreens plans to be able to test up to 3,000 people per day across these additional sites, which are expected to be activated beginning later this week,” it continues.

Walgreens President Richard Ashworth described the process developed at the Chicago location as “efficient and scaleable,” estimating that the company will be able to test 3,000 people per day at the combined sites.

“Opening our first drive-thru testing location last month has allowed us to quickly learn and develop an efficient and scalable process, and we’re pleased to be working with Abbott to help accelerate our efforts, and to enable quick results for those being tested,” he said.

Walgreens opened its first drive-thru location on March 21, and will use the tests touted by White House officials including President TrumpDonald John TrumpOvernight Health Care: US hits 10,000 coronavirus deaths | Trump touts ‘friendly’ talk with Biden on response | Trump dismisses report on hospital shortages as ‘just wrong’ | Cuomo sees possible signs of curve flattening in NY We need to be ‘One America,’ the polling says — and the politicians should listen Barr tells prosecutors to consider coronavirus risk when determining bail: report MORE and developed by Abbott Labs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

