A Massachusetts woman reportedly sprayed Lysol in a Walmart cashier’s eyes after the cashier told the shopper that there was a quantity limit on the disinfectant spray.

The incident took place in Leicester on March 27, according to reports.

What are the details?

In a Monday news release, the Leicester Police Department revealed that it is still seeking the female suspect and her whereabouts.

“Leicester PD is attempting to identify the female in the attached photograph for an ADW that occurred on 3/27 at Walmart,” a Facebook post from the department read. “The female suspect was informed by a cashier that there was a limit on the number of Lysol disinfectant cans that she was trying to purchase. The female responded by spraying the cashier in the eyes with the Lysol requiring a response from EMS.”

The department also shared a photo of the suspect, who can be described as an African American woman wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark pants, sunglasses, and was carrying what appears to be a tote bag following the incident.

“She then completed her purchase and left in what is believed to have been an Uber. Anyone with information is requested to contact Officer Matthew Soojian at (508) 892-7010 ext. 2066 or soojianm@leicesterpd.org,” the post concluded. “Thank you in advance for any assistance.”

Walmart and other stores have restricted the number of Lysol products and other disinfectant supplies due to the overwhelming demand for such products during the COVID-19 outbreak.

At the time of this writing, there has been at least 1,365,004 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide. At least 76,240 people have died because of the deadly and highly contagious virus.

