Roseanne Barr has weighed in on a COVID-19 conspiracy theory of her own to add to the legions of COVID-19 conspiracy theories circulating across the web: it’s all a ploy to kill off baby boomers.

Speaking with comedian Norm Macdonald on his new YouTube series, “Quarantined With Norm Macdonald,” Roseanne Barr laid out her bizarre thesis on massive boomer extinction.

“Well, you know it’s all connected in my head, because I’m on the autism spectrum, so everything has to fit perfectly, or else I’ll go insane, so I’m always trying to put things together, but it’s all interrelated. I think we’re being forced to evolve,” Roseanne said at first.

“You know what it is, Norm? I think they’re just trying to get rid of all my generation,” Roseanne later added. “The boomer ladies that, you know, that inherited their, you know, are widows. They inherited the money so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it from people.”

“Because there’s so many boomers that have money and do no work,” Macdonald responded. “So if you got them out of society — that would be a good thriller.”

Barr also said that she was holed up in Hawaii, which she claimed has just one case of coronavirus in complete contradiction of all the available evidence.

“Although she did not specify which island she was on, the entire state of Hawaii has had much more than one case and has seen four people die due to the coronavirus as of Monday afternoon,” Fox News wrote.

Later in the interview, Roseanne said she is using her time in isolation to conjure up the perfect lawsuit to “sue everyone” in Hollywood.

“Solitude to be able to think about how you’re going to sue everyone on the f***ing – you know, Hollywood,” Roseanne said. “I have the time now to research and come up with the perfect lawsuit. The lawsuit I’m going to wage against Hollywood.”

When Norm Macdonald asked her to clarify, she reiterated that the lawsuit is against all of Hollywood because all of Hollywood allegedly screwed her over.

“My situation that happened to me in Hollywood,” she explained. “I’m devising the perfect lawsuit and I am so blessed to have that time to sit here and be able to compile my thoughts. You know, be introspective. So I can figure out how to f– over everybody in the f–ing world over there.”

[embedded content]

Roseanne Barr was ousted from her own sitcom in 2018 over a racially-charged tweet targeting former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, whom she described as a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes.” Roseanne initially claimed she didn’t realize that Jarrett, who was born to parents of African-American and European descent, was black. At one point, she even claimed her tweet was about anti-semitism.

“Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes,” Roseanne tweeted. “It was about anti-semitism. That is what my tweet referred to – the anti semitism of the Iran deal. Low IQ ppl can think whatever they want.”

