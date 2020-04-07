https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/491511-wisconsin-lieutenant-governor-calls-election-a-shit-show

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) called Tuesday’s primary election a “shit show” as reports of long lines were forming at polling locations after Democrats in the state fought to postpone the election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Good morning and welcome to the Shit Show!” Barnes tweeted Tuesday. “Today’s episode has been produced by the Supreme Court and directed by the incomparable Speaker and Senate Majority leader duo.”

“Buckle up, this one’s sure to disappoint!” he added.

Good morning and welcome to the Shit Show! Today’s episode has been produced by the Supreme Court and directed by the incomparable Speaker and Senate Majority leader duo. Buckle up, this one’s sure to disappoint! — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) April 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) signed an executive order to postpone Tuesday’s elections until June 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the move was overturned by the state Supreme Court on Monday.

The court ruled 4-2 that the election should carry on. Republicans had challenged Evers’s order and argued that it violated state law.

Evers had previously said he did not have the power to change the election but later took action after facing mounting pressure over the coronavirus pandemic.

Several states have postponed elections amid the public health crisis as the majority of states have issued stay-at-home orders.

In Wisconsin, there are 2,440 confirmed coronavirus cases and 77 deaths related to COVID-19, according to state data.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

