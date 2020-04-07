https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/blood-hands-going-come-steve-bannon-warns-henry-kissinger-ties-ccp-coming-video/

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger called for a New Post-Covid World Order this past weekend in an opinion piece at the Wall Street Journal.

On Monday former Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon warned Henry Kissinger that his secrets are going to come out!

Steve Bannon: We do not need to hear from you about the liberal world order. You’re guilty sir. You think you have blood on your hands for the bombings back in the Vietnam War? You have blood on your hands for this. You have been the mouthpiece and the prop for these people from the beginning. You propped up the Chinese Party and not just that you took the blood money from them. You’ve been paid for decades by the Chinese Communist Party. It’s all gonna come out. All the Wall Street guys in business with them, all the corporatists in business with them, all the think tank guys in business with them, taking blod money? It’s all coming out!… The world is going to stand in judgement of you. Because you’re just as bad as the devils, in fact you’re worse. Because you didn’t even believe in the ideology. You believed in the money.

Steve Bannon has been speaking out for years now on the threat of Communist Chinese regime.



Unfortunately, not all American leaders feel the same way and have been even profiting off of the CCP.

Good for Steve for calling out the former Secretary of State.

Bannon: Henry Kissinger has been the mouthpiece and the prop for the #CCP from the beginning Kissinger and the Davos Men have blood on their hands; it’s all going to come out#WarRoomPandemic #CCPVirus #30DaysToSaveAmerica https://t.co/HuZDFNTwiv pic.twitter.com/pNV6HX8p9K — War Room: Pandemic (@WarRoomPandemic) April 6, 2020

The post “You Have Blood on Your Hands – It’s All Going to Come Out” – Steve Bannon Warns Henry Kissinger his Ties to the CCP Are About to be Exposed (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

