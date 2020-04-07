https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/zionists-zoa-israel-iran/2020/04/07/id/961725

The Zionist Organization of America blasted former Vice President Joe Biden for calling for sanctions relief for Iran.

The criticism came in a Tuesday statement from ZOA President Morton Klein and Chairman Mark Levenson.

In a posting on Medium, Biden had said last week: “It is bad enough that the Trump administration abandoned the Iran nuclear deal in favor of a ‘maximum pressure’ strategy that has badly backfired, encouraging Iran to become even more aggressive and restart its nuclear program.

“It makes no sense, in a global health crisis, to compound that failure with cruelty by inhibiting access to needed humanitarian assistance.”

But the ZOA said: “It is ludicrous for Biden to accuse the Trump administration of ‘cruelty’ and inhibiting access to medical aid. Biden knows that sanctions do not apply to humanitarian medical assistance.”

It said Biden is “accusing the wrong party of ‘cruelty.’

“It is the Iranian regime that is cruelly denying medical aid to its own people – in a cynical attempt to use the coronavirus to remove financial and nuclear sanctions, so that the regime can escalate its terror and nuclear activities,” the ZOA statement said.

And it maintained “Biden’s recent false statements” about Iran are nothing new.

“Biden also falsely portrayed Iran as complying with the Iran deal prior to the Trump administration re-imposing sanctions,” the ZOA said. “ZOA urges Joe Biden to immediately stop proclaiming falsehoods about the Iran deal and sanctions. It’s bad for America. It’s bad for Israel. And it’s bad for our fight against radical Islamic terrorism.”

