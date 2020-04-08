https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/2020-mainstream-media-reporter-asks-president-trump-will-pardon-tiger-king-joey-exotic-video/

“Tiger King” Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo.

Joe is currently was sentenced to 22 years in person after he was found guilty of trying to pay a hitman to kill Carole.

Joe still maintains his innocence and recently wrote a Facebook post in which he says that the Netflix series will show that he is innocent.

On Wednesday President Trump was asked if he will pardon Joey Exotic.

Trump did not answer even though Don Jr. has weighed in and called for his release.

THE YEAR 2020 UPDATE: The President of The United States is asked if he will pardon ‘Tiger King’ pic.twitter.com/VQuKkKxjTX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 8, 2020

