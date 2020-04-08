https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/actress-pushed-metoo-movement-kavanaugh-hearings-gives-biden-pass-allegations/

The actress Alyssa Milano was front and center throughout the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings.

She pushed the #MeToo movement, and insisted that all women who make sexual assault allegations must be believed.

Now that Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault by a former staffer, Milano has changed her tune.

FOX News reports:

Alyssa Milano explains silence on Joe Biden sexual assault allegation, says men deserve ‘due process’ Alyssa Milano is defending her decision to stay silent in the wake of a recently surfaced allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden by former Senate staffer Tara Reade, who claims he sexually assaulted her in 1993. Milano, 47, spoke with radio host Andy Cohen on Monday during his SiriusXM broadcast and when Cohen brought up the fact that, once again, Milano had been a trending topic on Twitter. He gave the actress the floor to speak on the matter and she did so, choosing her words gingerly. “So it’s actually quite a serious reason, I think. So I’ve been I endorsed Joe Biden. And there have been accusations against Joe about sexual assault,” Milano began. “I have not publicly said anything about this.”… She explained to Cohen: “If you remember, it kind of took me a long time to publicly say anything about Harvey [Weinstein] as well because I believe that even though we should believe women and that is an important thing. And what that statement really means is like, you know, for so long, the go-to has been not to believe them. So really, we have to sort of societally change that mindset to believing women.” “But that does not mean at the expense of not, you know, giving men their due process and investigating situations and giving, you know, it’s gotta be fair and in both directions,” Milano added.

What a total hypocrite.

I explained my silence on the allegations against Joe Biden in this clip. I am still endorsing @JoeBiden. Listen to this clip to find out why. #MeToo #TimesUp https://t.co/6v7udELEzv — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 6, 2020

There is something to the idea that people are going to weaponize #metoo for political gain. Just look at the replies here and look to see who those accounts are supporting in the primary. There always needs to be a thorough vetting of accusations. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 6, 2020

She’s a fraud.

And she just proved that for her and those like her, it was always about power and politics.

