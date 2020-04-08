https://www.theepochtimes.com/amazon-suspending-amazon-shipping-service-to-handle-surge-in-orders_3303632.html

Amazon said it will suspend branded delivery service to handle a surge in orders amid the pandemic.

The online giant told customers that the service, Amazon Shipping, will be temporarily shut down starting in June, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A spokesperson for the firm later confirmed to the Reuters news agency that the delivery service will be suspended.

“We regularly look at a variety of factors across Amazon to make sure we’re set up in the right way to best serve our customers,” the spokesperson said.

Amazon Shipping is a competitor to UPS and FedEx and is only available in select cities.

“We understand this is a change to your business, and we did not take this decision lightly,” Amazon told shippers, reported Wall Street Journal. “We will work with you over the next several weeks so there is as little disruption to your business as possible.”

FedEx, meanwhile, told the paper that its ground network is prepared to manage the surge in online purchases.

“We are continuing to work with our small business customers during this time to support their growth,” a FedEx spokeswoman said.

It comes about a week after Amazon stopped the sale of N95 masks to the public and said that it will only sell the items to government agencies and hospitals amid the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus pandemic.

An Amazon spokesperson said that it is “not accepting requests from individuals or non-qualified organizations at this time” and won’t make a profit from the orders, CNBC reported.

The move is designed to ensure that the scarce number of medical supplies is reserved for hospitals and government agencies, the spokesperson said.

