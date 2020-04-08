https://www.theepochtimes.com/arizona-orders-travelers-from-new-york-new-jersey-and-connecticut-to-quarantine_3304124.html

Travelers from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut going to Arizona will have to be quarantined for 14 days, announced Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday.

“Slowing the spread of COVID-19 remains our top priority,” said Ducey in announcing the measure. “Today’s action aligns with guidance from public health officials, while ensuring those traveling for essential functions can continue to do so. We will take all necessary precautions to keep Arizonans safe.”

New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are at the epicenter of a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus outbreak. Namely, New York City has been especially hard-hit, with the mayor reporting 77,967 total cases of the virus and 3,602 deaths as of Wednesday morning.

However, it’s not clear how Ducey’s order will be enforced, and Phoenix Sky Harbor told KOLD13 that they are awaiting guidance from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The order does not apply to airline employees, military personnel, healthcare workers, human services personnel, workers conducting essential infrastructure operations, and workers providing government functions.

A couple walk while wearing protective masks during the CCP virus pandemic in New York City on April 7, 2020. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

He also issued an order for expanding on COVID-19 data gathering needed to protect health care workers and patients in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

“Arizona will continue to take proactive measures to protect our seniors and vulnerable populations,” said Ducey. “This order helps protect seniors and those living in health care facilities, as well as the staff and health care professionals caring for patients. My thanks to these individuals working to protect Arizona’s most vulnerable as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Restaurants in the state may also sell grocery items such as paper goods, cleaning supplies, prepared food, produce, meat, and other items, according to his office.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday warned that many more deaths are expected in his city.

“We know we’re not out of the woods; it’s too early,” de Blasio said in a news conference, adding that recent data shows “we actually have to double down, stick to the strategies that are working.”

But he noted that New York City may not need as many ventilators as predicted.

“We’ve seen much fewer needed than expected,” said de Blasio, according to NY1. “But to be clear, we still need more.”

In nearby New Jersey, more than 1,200 people have died from the CCP virus, said Gov. Phil Murphy in a news conference, and added that more than 44,000 cases have been confirmed in the state. Connecticut’s total number of cases has risen to 7,781 while 277 people have died, officials said, reported NBC CT.

Arizona, in contrast, has 2,727 confirmed cases and 80 deaths as of Wednesday, officials said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

