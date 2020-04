https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/bern-sanders-suspends-presidential-campaign/

(FOX NEWS) — Bernie Sanders has suspended his Democratic presidential campaign — all but handing the nomination to former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to a brief campaign statement, the senator from Vermont announced the decision during an all-staff conference call Wednesday morning.

He will address supporters shortly before noon during a livestream.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook