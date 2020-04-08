https://www.westernjournal.com/breaking-bernie-sanders-suspends-presidential-campaign/

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is dropping out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race, his campaign announced Wednesday.

The move from Sanders clears the way for former Vice President Joe Biden, who is now the only Democratic candidate still running, to be the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee.

The news came in an email from Sanders’ campaign, and the senator was scheduled to address supporters in a livestream on social media.

Inbox: @BernieSanders suspending his campaign. I respect his decision but I think this is the wrong move. pic.twitter.com/ny42qa6I6u — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) April 8, 2020

BREAKING: Bernie Sanders tells his staff on a call that he is suspending his campaign. Will hold a livestream at 11:45 am. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) April 8, 2020

BREAKING: Bernie Sanders bows out of presidential race. — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) April 8, 2020

BERNIE SANDERS has dropped out of the race for president, his campaign has announced. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 8, 2020

NEWS: Bernie Sanders is suspending his presidential campaign. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 8, 2020

NEWS: @BernieSanders announced on an all staff conference call he is suspending his campaign.

He will address supporter at 11:45 a.m. — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) April 8, 2020

BREAKING: Bernie Sanders has suspended his 2020 campaign — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 8, 2020

The Democratic socialist could never quite garner the same level of support that he had in 2016, when he squared off against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Still, Sanders was widely seen as the front-runner for the nomination after coming in second in Iowa and winning contests in New Hampshire and Nevada.

But Sanders’ campaign stalled after Biden on a much-needed and resounding victory in the South Carolina primary.

Within days, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden, who won a majority of the delegates on Super Tuesday.

A day later, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg dropped out as well and endorsed Biden.

The endorsements for Biden kept pouring in as the establishment wing of the Democratic Party rallied around him.

Sanders’ campaign was never able to recover, and Biden became the front-runner.

