Bernie Sanders dropped out of the 2020 presidential race on Wednesday.

The Socialist senator from Vermont started off strong when he won 2nd place in the Iowa Caucuses despite the Democrat establishment’s push back.

The Democrat establishment was desperate to get rid of Bernie again this time around because they did not want the entire party labeled Socialists.

Bernie began to sputter at the end of February when Biden took South Carolina.

Bernie supporters however feel disenfranchised and many of them are saying they will never vote for Biden.

A ‘Never Biden’ movement is growing on the left which can be a big problem for the Democrats in November.

Biden is currently locked in his basement in Delaware practicing social distancing.

Trump fired off a tweet thanking Pocahontas for staying in the race long enough just to screw over Bernie’s chances of winning every state on Super Tuesday.

Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

