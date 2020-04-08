https://www.theblaze.com/news/british-pm-boris-johnson-condition-improves-report-says-hes-sitting-up-in-bed-despite-being-in-icu

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition is improving after being hospitalized for COVID-19.

Johnson confirmed he tested positive for the coronavirus on March 27, was hospitalized on Sunday, and then he was moved to the facility’s intensive care unit on Monday.

What are the details?

Johnson is reportedly improving and is “sitting up in bed,” according to a Wednesday Daily Mail report.

On Wednesday, British Chancellor Rishi Sunak said, “The latest news from the hospital is that the prime minister remains in intensive care, where his condition is improving. I can also tell you that he has been sitting up in bed, and engaged positively with the clinical team.”

Sunak said that the facility has been “excellent” in carrying out its care for Johnson.

“At the end of the day, we’re all trying our absolute best, none of us are superhuman and impervious to getting sick during this process, and that’s what makes this whole thing so awful for all of us,” he added. “But as I’ve observed and seen, the advice, the care has been excellent, not just beforehand, but especially now at St. Thomas [Hospital].”

The outlet also noted that Johnson’s persistently elevated temperature has dropped while in intensive care.

What else?

On Monday, Johnson tweeted, “Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.”

He added, “I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain. Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will “stand in” for Johnson, and is running the country on an as-needed basis, according to reports.

