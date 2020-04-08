https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/worker-safety/491815-cdc-considers-changing-guidelines-for-those-exposed-to

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering new guidelines for those exposed to the coronavirus who do not show symptoms, according to a report by NBC.

The newly proposed guidelines would reportedly allow asymptomatic people who were exposed to the virus to resume work under the conditions that they would wear a mask and have their temperature checked regularly.

“I can tell you the CDC will have new guidance tomorrow that the CDC will be publishing for people who were in proximity to an individual that tested positive for coronavirus but have no symptoms,” Vice President Pence said during Tuesday’s coronavirus task force briefing.

“Some of the best minds here at the White House are beginning to think about what recommendations will look like that we give to businesses, that we give to states, but it will all, I promise you, be informed on putting the health and well-being of the American people first,” Pence said.

The newly proposed guidance would aim to reduce some of the more restrictive CDC guidelines, which require essential workers to isolate for 14 days if exposed to the virus, regardless of whether or not they show symptoms.

Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator for the White House coronavirus task force, told CBS News on Wednesday that the upcoming advisories by the CDC would be “a very important piece” moving forward with handling the outbreak.

“It looks at degree of exposure and really making it clear that exposure occurs within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes, so really understanding where you shouldn’t be within 6 feet of people right now,” Birx said. “But if you’re in a work situation where you have to be, there will be a series of recommendations that if you had had a significant exposure of what specifically to do, and if you’ve had a less exposure what to do.”

Pence added Tuesday night that the current focus is on the “point of need” for essential works but is also operating on a separate track for the rest of the public to follow in future recommendations.

