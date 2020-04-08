https://www.westernjournal.com/christian-leaders-plan-conduct-worldwide-communion-passover-pray-end-covid-19/

Key Christian leaders, including some who have advised President Donald Trump, plan to participate in a “Global Communion Service” on Wednesday, which will also mark the first day of Passover on the Jewish calendar.

Joshua Fowler, the organizer of the Awake The World event, believes that as Christians around the planet come together online to mark the Passover by taking communion, it can be an act that turns the tide in the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the biblical account, Passover marks the night the Jewish people, who were then held in bondage in Egypt, were spared from a plague when the “destroyer” passed over the homes where blood from a lamb without blemish had been placed on the “two doorposts and on the lintel of the houses.”

For 3,500 years since the time of Moses when the original Passover occurred, Jewish people have commemorated their deliverance annually.

Two thousand years ago, Jesus Christ — described in the Bible as “the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world” — instituted communion during the Passover meal the night before he went to the cross on Good Friday.

While the first Passover and Easter coincided, they do not always in the modern world because Passover is determined by the traditional Jewish lunar calendar. For most Christian churches, Easter is the first Sunday after the first full moon after the spring equinox.

This year, however, the two events do fall during the same week for most Christians (for Orthodox churches, Easter will be April 19).

“I heard the Lord say, ‘Gather my prophets and people to Prophesy the Passover and take communion together,” Fowler wrote in a Facebook post. “As You return and remember Me and My Table, your turning will cause the nations to turn to Me. These are the Days of The Great Return. For in your turning, you will see the turning of the tide.

“‘Yes, I will bring healing to the land. You will see not only the Turning of the Tide for Covid-19, you will see the Turning of the Tide for My Harvest.’”

Among the high profile Christian leaders slated to participate in the event, which will take place at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, are the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, Bishop Harry Jackson, Bishop Joseph Garlington, Shawn Bolz, Dutch Sheets, Cindy Jacobs, Patricia King, and Bill Hamon.

Fowler told CBN News that believers will be participating from Africa, New Zealand, New Guinea, and Asia and “all over the world.”

[embedded content]

Rodriguez, who is president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, participated in Trump’s 2016 inauguration ceremony and has advised the White House on issues related to the Hispanic community.

Jackson — chairman of the High Impact Leadership Coalition — has visited the White House multiple times to meet with the president on matters related to African-Americans.

Sheets said in an Instagram video regarding Wednesday’s event, “We believe that if we pray and do what God says, we can have a part in turning this. That He will respond as He said He would and heal the land.”

The popular Christian speaker and author spoke recently in a podcast about the significance of this year’s Passover with Chuck Pierce, head of Glory of Zion Ministries.

According to CBN News, Pierce had prophesied last September that “plague-like” conditions would hit the earth in the early months of 2020, thereby making this Passover somewhat like the original.

He told Sheets during the podcast that he sensed in August that God said to him, “It’s this Passover that my people will have to understand Passover and move across and enter into a new dimension of understanding the power of my blood because they will experience a Passover this year.” (He recounts the experience starting about the 17:30 mark of the interview.)

Pierce further predicted, “I believe this Passover becomes the most turning point in history for the next move of God, and this virus will start shifting at the Passover.”

Michael Maiden — lead of pastor of Church for the Nations in Phoenix — also sees God ready to do something this Passover, but Christians must pray into it.

“It is, of course, not just a coincidence that Passover’s right in the middle of this worldwide pandemic,” he told The Western Journal.

“I do believe there is some kind of divine intervention orientated around this time,” he added.

Maiden said it is important for Christians to see Jesus as their Passover Lamb who can protect them from the coronavirus and can also heal people around the world impacted by pandemic.

“So when we have communion all across the world … on Passover, we’re thanking God, we’re thanking Jesus that was broken so we could be healed,” the pastor said. “That his blood was shed, so we could be delivered and that we’re believing for God to do a massive work of healing and deliverance for the whole world.”

Hal Sacks — who leads the ministry BridgeBuilders International with his wife, Cheryl, and a Jewish believer in Jesus — finds it of great spiritual significance the timing of Passover this year.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” he told The Western Journal. “I mean who would have put this on the calendar that Passover and the plague would happen at the same time” and that Passover and the Christian Holy Week coincide.

“I think that people understand the significance of the blood of Jesus and the Passover like never before this particular year,” Cheryl Sacks said.

You can watch Wednesday’s worldwide Passover communion live either on Facebook or YouTube at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

