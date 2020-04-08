https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/clown-world-chicago-mayor-gives-coronavirus-benefits-illegal-aliens/

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed an executive order on Tuesday that gives illegal aliens benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

The order gives all immigrants and refugees, whether they are legal or not, access to the same benefits as American citizens.

“This order is more than just an official decree, it is a statement of our values as a city and as Americans,” Lightfoot said during a press conference.

“Since COVID-19 first reached our city’s doorstep, we have been working around the clock to ensure all our residents are secure and supported, including our immigrant and refugee communities, who are among the most vulnerable to the impact of this pandemic,” Lightfoot added.

The Daily Caller reports that the city has launched a coronavirus Housing Assistance Grant program, an online resources program for students through the city’s public schools, and a $100 million Chicago Small Business Resiliency Fund to help small businesses that are struggling.

“Here in Chicago, saying ‘we are all in this together’ means that during this crisis, no one gets left out and no one gets left behind,” Lightfoot said.

House Democrats have also introduced a bill that will allow illegal alien non-citizens access to the taxpayer funded federal relief money, hilariously called the “Leave No Taxpayer Behind Act.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom has also launched a fund to provide assistance to illegal alien business owners.

