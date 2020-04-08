http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ykG7U9LMSkI/

Charlotte Figi, the Colorado girl who trailblazed the way in receiving medical marijuana treatments for seizures, died from the coronavirus, according to her family.

“This is Nichole writing to update you for Paige, Greg and Matt. Charlotte is no longer suffering. She is seizure-free forever. Thank you so much for all of your love. Please respect their privacy at this time,” Charlotte’s family posted on Facebook Tuesday night.

Charlotte’s family posted on April 3 that she had been in the hospital for coronavirus.

“Most of the house recovered well from a month of virus, but our little Charlotte hasn’t improved. She had a couple days where she seemed to turn the corner, but then she took a dive,” the post read in part.

Two days later, they posted that she had been discharged from the hospital.

Charlotte suffered from Dravet Syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy that caused her to have violent seizures throughout her lifetime. But once she started taking cannabis oil, those seizures stopped.

KDVR reported that her parents campaigned nationwide for better access to medical marijuana after discovering that cannabis oil successfully controlled her daughter’s seizures.

There is even a bill named in Charlotte’s honor called the Charlotte’s Web Medical Hemp Act of 2014.

