https://www.dailywire.com/news/colorado-police-apologize-to-man-arrested-in-front-of-daughter-for-violating-social-distancing-rules

Colorado police have apologized to a father after he was arrested in front of his six-year-old daughter for allegedly violating social distancing rules.

Fox News reported Tuesday that 33-year-old Matt Mooney “was playing T-ball with his wife and daughter at Donelson Park when three police officers from the Brighton Police Department approached him.” He told his story to Fox31 Problem Solvers, saying he wouldn’t give the officers his identification “because he didn’t think he was doing anything wrong, adding that his daughter was fearful and pleaded for him not to be arrested.”

“She’s like, ‘Daddy, I don’t want you to get arrested.’ At this point I’m thinking, ‘There’s no way they’re going to arrest me. This is insane.’ I’m telling her, ‘Don’t worry, Daddy’s not going to get arrested. I’ve done nothing wrong. Don’t worry about it,’ and then they arrest me,” Mooney told the news outlet.

More from Fox:

Officers responded to the park at 4:30 p.m. over the weekend after a concerned resident reported that a group of 12 to 15 people were playing softball, according to a statement by the City of Brighton on Tuesday. “Although the officers asked them to disperse due to the park being closed, which was incorrect, disbursement was needed due to the state’s public health order regarding group gathering,” the statement said. Park signs indicated the park was closed but specified “in groups of no more than 4 persons, parks remain open for walking, hiking, biking, running and similar activities.” Mooney was in a group of three.

Mooney also told the outlet that the officers who approached him were violating social distancing rules themselves because they weren’t wearing proper safety equipment.

“During the contact, none of the officers had masks on, none of them had gloves on, and they’re in my face handcuffing me, they’re touching me,” he said. “If we’re going to go ahead and start arresting people for no reason in front of their 6-year-old daughter, you’re just going to cause more problems later on.”

Mooney told Fox that he spent 10 minutes in the back of a patrol car.

The outlet reported that Acting City Manager Marv Falconburg apologized to the father on a phone call. Mooney reportedly refused to meet in person for a formal apology.

“We are deeply sorry for the events that took place on Sunday and the impact on Mr. Mooney, his family, and the community,” the police department said in a statement, adding that it is looking into why Mooney was arrested in the first place.

“As officers are required to interpret several layers of state public health orders and local closures as they change, there may have been a misunderstanding about the park closure,” the statement added. “It is imperative that we improve communication with our front line first responders so they are up to date on the latest rules in place regarding COVID-19 for addressing public safety.”

The Daily Wire previously reported on numerous examples of police harassing citizens for social distancing violations, even though the people were not around others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

