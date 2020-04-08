https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/roccoCommisso-Coronavirus-Fundraiser-Italy/2020/04/08/id/962032

An online fundraising campaign meant to combat coronavirus in Italy has raised 811,687 euros, which is close to $900,000, according to billionaire and Mediacom CEO Rocco B. Commisso on Newsmax TV.

Commisso launched the GoFundMe account on March 17, along with his ACF Fiorentina football club Forza E Cuore.

Commisso started the GoFundMe account when some of his players and other team staff got coronavirus. Since then, about 2,300 donors have given money to the campaign.

“Within Mediacom, we have 4,500 employees but only two cases of coronavirus,” Commisso told Wednesday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.” “I must say we’ve never had layoffs and we don’t expect to … I’m very proud to say that my people can continue to have living wages.”

Commisso said other media companies, such as Newsmax and Viacom, have also contributed to the campaign.

“We’ve still had the most deaths of any country … but we’re declining in terms of new cases,” Commisso said.

As of April 8, Italy has 139,422 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 17,669 deaths, the most of any country in the world, according to Worldmeters.info.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the number and the amount of contributions from both Italy and especially in my new country here, America,” Commisso said. “Anyone who wants to make a contribution to keep this going and help this poor country of Italy that doesn’t have the resources of America, I would appreciate it.”

