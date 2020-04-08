https://www.westernjournal.com/couple-drops-brand-new-rv-nurses-driveway-can-keep-family-safe-treating-coronavirus-patients/

Stephanie and Adam Raper had plans to travel in their new RV this spring, but in light of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across America, their travel plans came to an abrupt halt.

Instead, the Indianapolis-based couple generously decided to lend their RV to a nurse who has been working in a COVID-19 unit, providing her with a much-needed refuge after a tiring shift.

Elizabeth Coelhodelima has two young sons, ages 2 years and 2 months.

She has been worried about getting her family sick after returning to work at IU Health North Hospital.

“I’ve been on maternity leave, so coming back in the middle of this pandemic has been nerve-wracking to say the least,” Coelhodelima told WXIN-TV.

The Indianapolis couple dropped off their RV in the nurse’s driveway so she could have a safe place to sleep close to her family but far enough away to keep everyone healthy. https://t.co/Cv2yr2SOpK — FOX59 News (@FOX59) April 7, 2020

Coelhodelima wears a face mask while at work and continues to wear one at home and even when sleeping to try and protect her family from contracting coronavirus-related germs.

Thanks to the Raper family, Coelhodelima now has a safe space to take her mask off and simply breathe, able to relax in an environment that, for the time being, belongs completely to her.

Stephanie and Adam connected with Coelhodelima through a Facebook page called RVs 4 MDs.

The volunteer organization matches front-line healthcare workers and first responders like Coelhodelima, in temporary need of an RV to safely quarantine, with RV owners willing to share.

“It’s a no-brainer. We can’t use [the RV]. They closed state parks today,” Stephanie Raper told WXIN.

“So unless you’re camping in your front yard or you have own private property, it makes no sense to just let it sit there when you can be helping somebody.”

Earlier this week, the Rapers dropped their RV off in Coelhodelima’s driveway, providing her with the gift of living in close proximity to her family while alleviating much of the risk of spreading infection.

“It helps to keep me close to the family because I’m still breastfeeding as well, but at the same time separate and it gives me a chance to be without a mask and worry about who’s around and what am I touching and all of those things,” Coelhodelima said.

Coelhodelima is grateful for the help during such a high-risk time, and the Rapers are glad to be in a position of generosity.

“We’re all in this together and we’re all just, one day at a time, trying to figure this out,” Stephanie Raper said.

