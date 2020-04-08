https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrat-plan-for-mail-in-voting-could-let-millions-of-ineligible-voters-vote

According to one researcher, if the Democrats succeed in their hopes for implementing nationwide mail-in voting, as many as 24 million ineligible voters could vote. The Pew Research Center reported in 2012 that state voter rolls include 24 million ineligible or inaccurate voter registrations, stating, “Approximately 24 million voter registrations in the United States—one of every eight—are no longer valid or have significant inaccuracies, according to the Pew Center on the States’ Election Initiatives.”

Government Accountability Institute (GAI) research director Eric Eggers told Breitbart News Tonight:

The concern I have if we’re trying to mandate national mail-in elections — which by the way was part of the language that Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats inserted in the first version of the most recent stimulus package — would be that we have such massive problems with voter rolls in this country. So, now are we going to be mailing ballots to people that authentically don’t exist and or are ineligible voters?

He continued:

If you have national mail-in ballots where the supervisor of elections are mailing ballots to everybody on the voter rolls and we know per Pew [Research] Center statistics that we’ve got at least 24 million flawed or inaccurate voter registrations in this country. That’s 24 million ballots that are potentially going to people with the wrong address or to people that are dead or to people that have double registered. You’ve got these paid political machines whose job it is to manipulate or to capitalize on those errors … the other problem I’d have is another part that was mandated in the Democrat-version of the stimulus bill which would be the legalization of … national ballot harvesting … Democrats are so concerned about the necessity of social distancing but by legalizing ballot harvesting, you’re literally sending in many cases young potentially asymptomatic carriers of the [coronavirus] to the homes of these vulnerable populations including the elderly and the infirm who we all know are more susceptible to the virus.

Pro Publica noted in mid-March, “There is bipartisan consensus that mail-in ballots are the form of voting most vulnerable to fraud. A 2005 commission led by President Jimmy Carter and James A. Baker III — George W. Bush’s secretary of state — concluded that these ballots “remain the largest source of potential voter fraud.” Ballot harvesting scandals, in which political operatives tamper with absentee ballots that voters have entrusted to them, have marred recent elections in North Carolina and Texas.”

Pro Publica added, “States have varying standards for verifying that a ballot was sent by the proper voter. Generally, mailed ballots require voters to sign the back of the envelope, and that signature is compared to signatures on file. Some states — like Colorado — match signatures using software. Others have trained staff in forensic signature verification. But some states and counties still rely on poorly trained poll workers.”

J. Christian Adams of the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) said if states aren’t careful, they’ll offer “an open invitation to fraud,” telling Inside Sources, “There are two big problems with vote by mail. Number one are the sort of things we discovered in the Justice Department when I was there — of people voting the ballot for other people through undue influence. That’s the first one. The second one — the voter rolls are a mess.”

