http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tbvlrtaH2Kw/

President Donald Trump on Wednesday speculated whether Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and her socialist allies in the House of Representatives would support former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

“Can’t see AOC plus 3 supporting Sleepy Joe!” Trump wrote on Twitter after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announced Wednesday he was dropping out of the 2020 Democrat campaign.

Can’t see AOC plus 3 supporting Sleepy Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Sanders for president and campaigned for him, as did Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

Rep. Ayanna S. Pressley (D-MA), the fourth member of the leftist “Squad” in Congress, endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Ocasio-Cortez thanked Sanders on Twitter for running but did not mention Biden.

Thank you Bernie – for doing your best to fight for all of us, from the beginning, for your entire life. Thank you for fighting hard, lonely fights in true devotion to a people’s movement in the United States. Thank you for your leadership, mentorship, and example. We love you. https://t.co/CqErUDlsvX pic.twitter.com/33x7hm5ErH — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 8, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez has spent several months grappling with the idea of voting for and endorsing Biden in the 2020 campaign.

“Oh God,” she said in January, groaning at the notion that Biden would win the Democrat nomination. “In any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party, but in America, we are.”

In March, Ocasio-Cortez told Seth Myers that she had always committed to voting for the Democrat nominee.

“I’ve said throughout this entire process that what is so important that we ultimately unite behind who that Democrat nominee is,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

But in April 2019, Ocasio-Cortez admitted that a Biden nomination “does not particularly animate me right now.”

“I can understand why people would be excited by that, this idea that we can go back to the good old days with Obama, with Obama’s vice president,” she said. “There’s an emotional element to that, but I don’t want to go back. I want to go forward.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

