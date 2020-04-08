https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/dont-politicize-virus-dont-want-body-bags-corrupt-china-centric-leader-tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus-lectures-president-trump-video/

This is just stunning!

Last week the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told an audience the “world was slow to react to the coronavirus.”

This was quite a statement coming from the man who downplayed the deadliness of this same virus back in January.

The World Health Organization in January announced they found “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission” of the coronavirus.

This was a complete lie.

Hat Tip Marooned in Marin.

** We have much more on Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and his controversial past here.

As we have reported numerous times now… The controversial Ethiopian politician and Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , overstated the mortality rate of the coronavirus back in early March.

This egregiously false premise

Dr. Tedros deceived the world and praised China’s efforts in fighting the coronavirus despite their continued lies to the global community.

Dr. Tedros deceived the world. At one point, he even praised China’s ‘transparency’ during its coronavirus response efforts despite a mountain of evidence showing the regime concealed the severity of the outbreak. This deception cost lives. https://t.co/ymmnCTeV8O — Martha McSally (@SenMcSallyAZ) April 3, 2020

On Tuesday President Trump threatened to defund the “China centric” World Health Organization.

The US pays more than any other country for the international body.

In response on Wednesday Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged global leaders “not to politicize the virus” like he did.

Director Ghebreyesus: “Please don’t politicize this virus… I you don’t want many more body bags then you refrain from politicizing it.”

The post “Don’t Politicize Virus – If You Don’t Want More Body Bags” – Corrupt WHO Leader Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Hits Back at President Trump (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

