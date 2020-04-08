https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/dozens-leaders-ask-stockman-moved-home-detention/

Dozens of leaders of conservative leaders are asking that former Republican Congressman Steve Stockman be transferred on humanitarian grounds from prison to home detention.

L. Brent Bozell of the Media Research Center, James Dobson of the James Dobson Family Institute, former Energy and Interior Secretary Donald Hodel and Frank Pavone of Priests for Life were among the leaders, according to Richard Viguerie’s Conservative HQ.

“With diabetes and a lung condition, Stockman is among the non-violent, non-sex crime prisoners whose health conditions and the conditions within our federal prison system make them ‘sitting ducks’ for a fatal COVID-19 virus infection. Steve Stockman poses no danger to society, but remaining in prison may be a death sentence for him,” the report explains.

The petition regarding Stockman, 63, seeks action for “the safety of non-violent, non-sex crime prisoners.”

TRENDING: Trump asks reporter if she’s working for China after pro-Beijing questions

“Prisoners with pre-existing bad health conditions are particularly vulnerable to being infected in over-crowded cells, dorms, and feeding facilities,” it states. “These prisoners were sentenced for crimes, but the present circumstances literally make them at risk for a death sentence, a punishment that does not fit their crimes. These prisoners lack advocates on their behalf, and are even treated with contempt by some within the prison and criminal justice system.”

It cites Stockman as a “perfect example.”

He is serving “under what many have reason to believe was a political prosecution – using three failed grand juries before a fourth indicted him – for criticizing the Obama administration, the lawlessness at the IRS under Lois Lerner, and corruption in the Ukraine.”

“A successful man of intense Christian faith, Steve poses no danger to society, but remaining in prison may be a death sentence for him. Due to the unusual and extreme length of the judge’s sentence, Steve is not eligible for release under the First Step Act,” the petition explains.

Viguerie’s signature was the first. Others included Ted Nugent, former Rep. Bob McEwen, Adam Brandon of Freedom Works, Bob Barr of Liberty Guard, Morton Blackwell of the Leadership Institute, Rebecca Hagelin of United in Purpose, Beverly LaHaye of Concerned Women for America, Elaine Donnelly of Center for Military Readiness, Kelly Kullberg of American Association of Evangelicals, Star Parker of UrbanCare, Floyd Brown of the Western Journal, Donna Rice Hughes of Enough is Enough and Becky Norton Dunlop of the Heritage Foundation.

Stockman’s wife, Patti, recently posted a statement via YouTube:

[embedded content]

Columnist Rachel Alexander said the case assembled against Stockman should be alarming for all nonprofits.

“If you raise money for a nonprofit, but don’t finish all of the projects you were raising it for, you could go to prison for 10 years. This is no exaggeration. This is what happened to former Rep. Steve Stockman of Texas.”

The column came after the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the ruling against him.

“Two of the three judges on the panel were Obama appointees. The third judge, who wrote the opinion, is 82 and was so ill he never showed up for oral arguments. Shockingly, he wrote a politically charged opinion, evidenced right in its sarcastic opening statement, which makes light of a serious case impacting a man’s life,” she wrote.

“Stockman was a very outspoken conservative congressman who appears to have been targeted by the left through the legal system. But this ruling sets a chilling precedent for nonprofit c3s and c4s of all political stripes. This terrible decision, which ignored several of the 5th Circuit’s own precedents, could be used against Democratic nonprofits just as easily.”

She wrote: “What happened was Stockman raised $285,000 in 2010 for the Ross Center, a 501c3 he controlled. He told the donor, Stanford Z. Rothschild Jr., that the money was to go to voter education for Jewish voters in Florida as well as a fundraiser. Meanwhile, Stockman received a salary from the Ross Center – nothing odd about that. The 5th Circuit opinion ignored the work he’d done related to the project, which included making a book and the fact the money was legitimately spent on a fundraiser.

“Instead, they claimed he misused the funds, because he chose to spend his salary on personal items for himself. But how he spent his salary was his own business. The opinion deliberately left out the fact he was spending money from his salary, in order to come to its twisted conclusion. The judge wrote, ‘He quickly diverted donor money to personal and political projects having nothing to do with philanthropy or education (emphasis added).’ Even more dishonestly, the court looked at credit card statements from four years before the donations were even made to find personal expenses!”

The columnist said Stockman ended up with a conviction for process crimes.

But a key witnesses for the prosecution, Ben Wetmore, has subsequently said Stockman is innocent.

“He has gone over all of the charges against Stockman and explained why they were wrong.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

