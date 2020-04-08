https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/dr-birx-lied-covid-19-models-baked-effects-social-distancing-still-off-millions/

Coronavirus Task Force Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx last week pushed the talking point that by shutting down the US economy the Trump administration, US government and Coronavirus task force were able to cut the total coronavirus deaths in the United States from 1-2 million to 100,000 to 200,000.

This was based on “models” by her chosen scientific “experts.”

This truly was outrageous.

Ten days ago on Sunday Dr. Deborah Birx spoke at the daily White House coronavirus press conference.

She followed Dr. Anthony Fauci who earlier estimated the United States will see from 100,000 to 200,000 coronavirus deaths in the coming weeks and months.

Dr. Birx said the Task Force is reevaluating numbers and is in agreement with the Chris Murray study that was released last Thursday.

The Chris Murray and IHME models have been consistently wrong in their outlandish over estimations of coronavirus deaths.

Dr. Birx said all of the flu models predicted somewhere between 1.6 and 2.2 million deaths if the government did not mitigate.

Dr Birx said some models predicted half of the United States would be infected.

There is not a single country that has seen more than 18,000 deaths from the virus. Yet, Dr. Birx told the American public that the US was going to see over one million deaths.

This was complete rubbish.

Now this…

The social distancing was ALREADY baked in the models before the drop in coronavirus deaths and BEFORE the models were updated.

In fact the flawed models by the “experts” predicted 40 million could die without social distancing!

40 million!

The social distancing was ALREADY baked into the models.

The Business Insider reported on this back on March 27th.

Without implementing strategies like lockdowns to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, there would have been 7 billion infections and 40 million deaths in 2020 alone, according to a report published Thursday from researchers at the Imperial College of London… …They modeled how many infections, deaths, critical cases, and hospital bed shortages there could be based on four different scenarios: no government intervention, some social distancing, enhanced social distancing protecting the elderly, and wide-scale intensive social distancing. Their models predict that if authorities took steps to shield the elderly and slow viral transmission, 20 million lives could be saved worldwide. “But we predict that even in this scenario, health systems in all countries will be quickly overwhelmed,” the authors wrote… …If such measures are adopted “immediately” and sustained for a long period, the researchers predict 38.7 million lives could be spared worldwide. If those measures are not implemented until the death rate is higher, their model shows 30.7 million lives could be saved.

Dr. Birx was peddling complete garbage in order to make her flawed models appear logical.

The social distancing was already baked in the models.

Dr. Birx was not honest with the American public.

When the coronavirus numbers come in two months from now at a much lesser mortality rate Americans will not be so happy about losing their jobs and their savings.

Goal posts are moving in real-time. https://t.co/vVKYuWmrv8 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 31, 2020

